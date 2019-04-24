Audi A4, Q7 Lifestyle Editions Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 43.09 Lakh

Audi Q7. (Image: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi has launched Lifestyle Editions of the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 in India. The Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition is priced at Rs 75.82 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, while the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition starts at Rs 43.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition have been equipped with a host of new features like the Rear Seat Entertainment Systems, Espresso Mobil and Entry LED Lights in the Audi Q7 along with side running boards. The A4's Lifestyle Edition stands gets new Smoked LED Tail Lights and a Tailgate Spoiler."The successful feedback and strong demand from our customers for our recently launched Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has inspired us to introduce the popular Audi models - the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition in India,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.“The Audi Q7 has been leading the way for the luxury SUV segment in India and continues to be a popular choice VIPs, trend setters, influencers and in particular leading industrialists. The Audi A4 has been the best-selling model in the Audi A range since its market introduction and is now even more attractive. With the launch of the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition, we are now offering our customers added exclusivity with great features and innovative accessories in the most sought after Audi models in India,” added Ansari.The Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment in the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition is equipped with free smartphone app "RSE remote" which is compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones. The Rear Seat Entertainment has a diagonal screen size of 25.6 cms with a resolution of 1200 x 800 (HD ready) and an internal memory of 16 GB.The Entry LED light is a further development of the standard entry lights, characterized in particular by the Quattro and Audi logo projection with increased brightness in the Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition respectively.The stainless steel side running boards on the Audi Q7 provide extra comfort while stepping in and out of the SUV. The running boards help facilitate the attachment of the roof bars and the storage of items in the roof-mounted ski and luggage box with ease. The anti-slip strips prevent slippage. The maximum load capacity for each is 150 kg.Audi says that the Espresso Mobil in the Q7 Lifestyle Edition is meant for the new age customers who like to enjoy a hot cup of coffee whilst moving around impressively with style. Similarly, the Audi Cool Box in the Q7 keeps beverages chilled and stacked which helps the occupants to stay hydrated during the summer.The set of Smoked LED Tail Lights in the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition enhances the futuristic design of the light to an even greater degree. The high-quality stainless steel pedal caps gives the Audi A4 an especially sporty look and significantly enhances the vehicle’s interior."Customer delight is at the core of Audi strategy in India, be it offering our world-class products to the discerning customer or impeccable aftersales services. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service is a clear activity and commitment towards customer centricity as we go to where the market and where customers require us to be. Our ‘WorkshopFirst’ strategy has already seen the inauguration of Audi Service Vijayawada recently,” added Ansari.