Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan

Audi India, the German luxury car maker, that recently associated with the Star World Original show “Koffee with Karan” for its 6th season, delivered the Answer of the Season award- the Audi A5 Sportback to Bollywood celebrity Ajay Devgn. The Answer of the Season has been chosen from the quirkiest and most fun answers given by the guests in the sixth season of Koffee with Karan.“Audi has always been associated with the topmost events and properties in the world of entertainment and sports, globally as well as locally. This is why we are encouraged to have received a fantastic response from our association in India with ‘Koffee with Karan’. We at Audi India are really excited to hand over the Audi A5 Sportback to Ajay Devgn and welcome him to the Audi family,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.In terms of the looks, the A5 comes with a sculpted bonnet with the signature hexagonal grille at the front. There’s also the dual barrel LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The roofline of the car slopes down to integrate nicely with the rear end to give it a fastback inspired design.The only difference between the two cars is that of the different front and rear bumper designs. The S5 also gets a quad exhaust setup, while the A5 does away with a twin exhaust setup. The cabriolet version, on the other hand, is based on the A5 sedan and gets a retractable soft top.On the inside, the cabin is the trademark Audi design with the addition of the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel. The interior of the A5 gets wooden inserts. There’s a three-zone automatic climate control with two zones for the front passengers and the third one for the rear seats, Audi MMI screen (infotainment system) with vehicle settings, media, maps, and Bluetooth connection for smartphones.Under the hood, the Audi A5 is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.