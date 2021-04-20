Audi A6 e-tron Concept Unveiled With 700 Km All-Electric Range, Production Starts in 2023

German premium automaker Audi has unveiled the concept of a new luxury electric sedan that could start production in 2023, with the Audi A6 e-tron concept. The concept showcases what one can expect from the car once it reaches the production stage. Set to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model S upon launch, the Audi A6 e-tron, as the name suggests, will be based on the Audi A6 sedan. Additionally, it will also compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQE whenever that comes out.

The Audi A6 e-tron will come with a 100 kW battery that will, as per Audi’s claim, give a range of 700 Km per full charge. Audi has some bold claims about this car and its future. The A6 e-tron is said to make use of an 800V electric architecture that would allow it to charge at 270 kW and as a result, will be able to recover 300 km of range in 10 minutes and the entire battery will charge from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 25 minutes – when the production version of the Audi A6 e-tron is launched.

Other big numbers that come with this car include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of under 4 seconds with the help of two electric motors, one at each axle, will have a combined output of 476 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

As of now, there is no news of if and when the Audi A6 e-tron will come to India. But with Mercedes-Benz already having played the first hand by launching the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the Indian market, we expect Audi to bring the A6 e-tron to India earliest by 2024.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here