Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan to be Launched in February This Year
In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a single 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.
Audi A8 L. (Image source: Audi)
Audi is finally planning to launch the A8 L in India in February 2020. The car which has been due for a launch in India for quite a while now will be based on MLB Evo platform. The flagship sedan will be introduced only in the long-wheelbase iteration powered by a petrol engine.
Dimension-wise, the car will 5,302 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and 1,488 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,128mm. Speaking of features, the car will get a host of modern additions in the form of the company’s Virtual Cockpit system, heated seat with massage functions, matrix LED headlamps, twin touchscreen display Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and more.
On the inside, the car will come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and level 3 autonomous driving technology.
In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a single 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. In terms of safety, the car will get multiple airbags, drives modes, auto park assist, ABS with EBD, ESC and more. The car will rival the likes of Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now