1-min read

Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan to be Launched in February This Year

In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a single 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Audi A8 L. (Image source: Audi)

Audi is finally planning to launch the A8 L in India in February 2020. The car which has been due for a launch in India for quite a while now will be based on MLB Evo platform. The flagship sedan will be introduced only in the long-wheelbase iteration powered by a petrol engine.

Dimension-wise, the car will 5,302 mm in length, 1,945 mm in width and 1,488 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,128mm. Speaking of features, the car will get a host of modern additions in the form of the company’s Virtual Cockpit system, heated seat with massage functions, matrix LED headlamps, twin touchscreen display Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and more.

On the inside, the car will come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and level 3 autonomous driving technology.

In international markets, the Audi A8 L gets multiple engine options. However, in India, the car will only come with a single 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. In terms of safety, the car will get multiple airbags, drives modes, auto park assist, ABS with EBD, ESC and more. The car will rival the likes of Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
