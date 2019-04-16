English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi AI:ME Compact Autonomous Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show
The Audi AI:ME is not 100% autonomous and is thus equipped with traditional controls on the wheel as well as pedals, which can all be retracted.
The Audi AI:ME will make its debut at the Auto Shanghai motor show in China this April. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Audi will hold the world premiere of its visionary new concept car, the AI:ME, at the Auto Shanghai motor show in China, taking place April 18 -25. This vehicle is presented as a visionary mobility concept for the megalopolises of the future, a compact car with a spacious interior, with the ability to drive autonomously. A level 4 automated driving mode means that under certain circumstances, such as on the highway, the car can drive entirely without human assistance. This then allows the occupants to do whatever they like as the car drives.
Audi has included virtual reality headsets so the entertainment system (movies, video games, etc.) can be enjoyed by anyone in the vehicle. The Audi AI:ME is directly inspired by the Audi AIcon, presented as a completely autonomous vehicle in 2017. Unlike that concept car, the Audi AI:ME is not 100% autonomous and is thus equipped with traditional controls on the wheel as well as pedals, which can all be retracted. There are currently no plans for the AI:ME to be available as a production model.
Just like its concept car cousin, the Volkswagen ID. Roomzz, which is also set to be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show, the Audi AI:ME is based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). Its electric engine, located on the rear axle, produces 125kW (170hp). No information has been provided on its estimated battery life. Several internal configurations are possible by adjusting the position of the seats and storage compartments.
Audi has included virtual reality headsets so the entertainment system (movies, video games, etc.) can be enjoyed by anyone in the vehicle. The Audi AI:ME is directly inspired by the Audi AIcon, presented as a completely autonomous vehicle in 2017. Unlike that concept car, the Audi AI:ME is not 100% autonomous and is thus equipped with traditional controls on the wheel as well as pedals, which can all be retracted. There are currently no plans for the AI:ME to be available as a production model.
Just like its concept car cousin, the Volkswagen ID. Roomzz, which is also set to be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show, the Audi AI:ME is based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). Its electric engine, located on the rear axle, produces 125kW (170hp). No information has been provided on its estimated battery life. Several internal configurations are possible by adjusting the position of the seats and storage compartments.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chic Blue Daphen Dress & Opera Gloves at Coachella 2019
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results