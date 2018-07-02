English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Audi Aims to Sell Equal Number of Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in India by 2020
As per Audi, change in customer preference in favour of petrol option is due to the decreased price differential between petrol and diesel fuels.
New second-generation Audi A1. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
German luxury carmaker Audi expects its sales of diesel and petrol vehicles in India to be equal by 2020 against the backdrop of an accelerating trend of customer preference changing from the former to the latter, according to a senior company official. Audi India is now offering both diesel and petrol options in all of its models, except in its sports car models which are available only in petrol engine option.
"There has been a shift from diesel to petrol in the auto industry. In our case also the trend is clearly visible," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari told PTI. In 2015, diesel vehicles accounted for 90 percent of Audi's sales in India with the rest 10 percent coming from petrol vehicles, he added. "That has changed from last year to 70:30 and that trend is clearly also changing and we are aiming at a mix of 50:50 by 2020," Ansari said.
Audi India had sold 7,876 units in 2017, up 2 percent from 7,720 units sold in 2016. He said the change in customer preference in favour of petrol option is due to the decreased price differential between petrol and diesel fuels. From around Rs 20 in 2012, the difference in petrol and diesel fuel prices has gone below Rs 10 at present. Ansari said the total cost of ownership of petrol vehicle is now "not a concern" as compared to a diesel vehicle for customers. With a view to tapping on the increasing preference for petrol vehicles, he said Audi India has completed the introduction of petrol variants in all of its models.
Last week, the company had launched petrol variant of its popular SUV, Q5 with price starting at Rs 55.27 lakh. Audi India sells a range of vehicles, including sedans A3, A4, A5, A6, A7 and SUVs such as Q3, Q5 and Q7.
Commenting on the outlook of future fuel technologies, Ansari said, "From 2020 onwards you will see a larger shift towards electrification. Alternate fuels, battery electric vehicles will also come but not so quickly." He further said, "The trend for petrol will also increase but it is a question of time that the electric mobility will be successful in India."
Also Watch
"There has been a shift from diesel to petrol in the auto industry. In our case also the trend is clearly visible," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari told PTI. In 2015, diesel vehicles accounted for 90 percent of Audi's sales in India with the rest 10 percent coming from petrol vehicles, he added. "That has changed from last year to 70:30 and that trend is clearly also changing and we are aiming at a mix of 50:50 by 2020," Ansari said.
Audi India had sold 7,876 units in 2017, up 2 percent from 7,720 units sold in 2016. He said the change in customer preference in favour of petrol option is due to the decreased price differential between petrol and diesel fuels. From around Rs 20 in 2012, the difference in petrol and diesel fuel prices has gone below Rs 10 at present. Ansari said the total cost of ownership of petrol vehicle is now "not a concern" as compared to a diesel vehicle for customers. With a view to tapping on the increasing preference for petrol vehicles, he said Audi India has completed the introduction of petrol variants in all of its models.
Last week, the company had launched petrol variant of its popular SUV, Q5 with price starting at Rs 55.27 lakh. Audi India sells a range of vehicles, including sedans A3, A4, A5, A6, A7 and SUVs such as Q3, Q5 and Q7.
Commenting on the outlook of future fuel technologies, Ansari said, "From 2020 onwards you will see a larger shift towards electrification. Alternate fuels, battery electric vehicles will also come but not so quickly." He further said, "The trend for petrol will also increase but it is a question of time that the electric mobility will be successful in India."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame