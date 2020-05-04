AUTO

Audi Announces Free Disinfection of Cars for Customers Combating COVID-19 From the Front Line

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India at the Launch of Audi A8 L.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India at the Launch of Audi A8 L.

The brand also announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India.

Audi has announced its ‘Salute to COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative in gratitude of the services rendered by essential workers. Audi customers who are leading the battle against the novel coronavirus from the front line can avail of a complimentary disinfection / cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As we continue to battle this unprecedented crisis, we are pleased to announce that all Audi India dealerships across the country will prioritize vehicle servicing for essential workers. The most important focus for us has been people safety and we are honoured to be able to serve Audi customers who are ‘COVID-19 Warriors’ and are tirelessly working on the front lines against this pandemic.”

The brand also announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – May 03, 2020) were assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars.

