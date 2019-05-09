Audi Celebrates 25 Years of A4 Sedan, 7.5 Million Units Sold Worldwide

It has been a quarter of a century since Audi rolled out the first premium mid-size offering, the A4. Since then, the brand has manufactured more than 7.5 million units accounting to its unabated demand as it closes in on its fifth generation. In 2018 alone, the carmaker sold 3,44,586 units making it the most popular moniker in the brand’s portfolio. This also means that every fifth Audi delivered worldwide today comes from this series.The Audi A4 set new standards when it went into production in 1994 as the successor to the Audi 80 series. With its elegance, sportiness and comfort, it quickly impressed customers all over the world. The model became a bestseller in its first full year of production in 1995, when more than 272,052 units drove off the production line. And today, the model continues to launch highlights in its class with numerous driver assistance systems. “For a quarter of a century now, the Audi A4 has symbolized the Four Rings like no other model. It stands for cutting edge technology in the premium mid-range, as well as for innovative production technologies at the highest level,” said Albert Mayer, Plant Director at Audi’s site in Ingolstadt. “The Audi A4 is a key pillar of the Ingolstadt plant in particular. Our employees’ tireless commitment and passion for our brand have been and continue to be the driving force behind the impressive success story of the A4.”Peter Mosch, Chairman of the Group Labor Council at AUDI AG: “The A4 is a symbol of the Audi brand’s success. Our colleagues have made this possible over the past 25 years with a lot of dedication and commitment. This is a great achievement of which we members of the Works Council are very proud, and upon which I would like to congratulate everyone involved.”Demand for the Audi A4 is unabated in what is now (since 2015) the fifth generation. Customers from China, Germany and the United States, most frequently decide on an Audi of the A4 series. In 2018, about one in five cars delivered by Audi in the German market came from this series. The most popular Audi model in China is the long wheelbase A4, which is produced especially for the Chinese market.With a total production to date of more than 7.5 million units, the A4 is one of the most successful Audi models of all time. Since the launch of the fourth A4 generation in 2007, Audi’s two main plants in Germany – Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm – have shared production of the A4 via the so-called production turntable system. Audi manufactures the model also in Asia for the local markets there: in Changchun, China, and in Aurangabad, India.