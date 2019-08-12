Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Audi Commences Monsoon Campaign for Customers Across India

Audi Services extended during this period will be based on a 50 point check-up, ensuring the use of only Audi Genuine Parts.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Audi Commences Monsoon Campaign for Customers Across India
Image for representation. (Image: Audi)
Loading...

Audi has rolled out an exclusive Monsoon Campaign -‘Defy the rains. Effortlessly’ across all authorized Audi workshops in India. Audi Customers across the country will be able to access exclusive offers with the new campaign. The limited period offer starts on August 12, 2019.

The Audi Customers will be able to access a mix of comprehensive vehicle check-ups and offers on Parts and Accessories as part of the campaign. The customers’ will be able to use these solutions for maintaining their cars in condition, making it more efficient for use in monsoon season. Customers can also avail on spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers to upgrade their cars.

Audi Services extended during this period will be based on a 50 point check-up, ensuring the use of only Audi Genuine Parts.

Audi ‘Defy the rains. Effortlessly’ includes:

-- Complimentary 50 point check-up including General-Technical, Exterior-Interior, Air- conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters

-- Savings on Brake pad and Brake disc for all models

-- value on genuine Audi Accessories

-- Packages available on Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance; 15% and 20% savings respectively

-- New Pirelli Tyre’s for the perfect grip on slippery roads with 10% savings

-- Complimentary on the spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers

The limited period campaign runs between 12th and 24th Aug 2019 across all authorized Audi workshops in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram