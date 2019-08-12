Audi Commences Monsoon Campaign for Customers Across India
Image for representation. (Image: Audi)
Audi has rolled out an exclusive Monsoon Campaign -‘Defy the rains. Effortlessly’ across all authorized Audi workshops in India. Audi Customers across the country will be able to access exclusive offers with the new campaign. The limited period offer starts on August 12, 2019.
The Audi Customers will be able to access a mix of comprehensive vehicle check-ups and offers on Parts and Accessories as part of the campaign. The customers’ will be able to use these solutions for maintaining their cars in condition, making it more efficient for use in monsoon season. Customers can also avail on spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers to upgrade their cars.
Audi Services extended during this period will be based on a 50 point check-up, ensuring the use of only Audi Genuine Parts.
Audi ‘Defy the rains. Effortlessly’ includes:
-- Complimentary 50 point check-up including General-Technical, Exterior-Interior, Air- conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters
-- Savings on Brake pad and Brake disc for all models
-- value on genuine Audi Accessories
-- Packages available on Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance; 15% and 20% savings respectively
-- New Pirelli Tyre’s for the perfect grip on slippery roads with 10% savings
-- Complimentary on the spot vehicle evaluation and attractive trade-in offers
The limited period campaign runs between 12th and 24th Aug 2019 across all authorized Audi workshops in India.
