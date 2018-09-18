English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi E-Tron All-Electric SUV Launched, Might Come to India in 2019
The starting price of the Audi e-tron electric SUV in Germany is 79,900 euros.
Audi e-tron electric SUV. (Image: Audi)
Audi has finally unveiled the e-tron electric SUV at the 2018 Global Audi Summit. It is the first fully electrically powered series production model from brand. The company presented its sporty full-size SUV – which is suitable for everyday use – to the world for the first time in San Francisco.
According to Audi, the electric tailboard and the light gray singleframe are indicators of the high-voltage technology that makes for a special driving experience in the e-tron. The electric SUV is powered by two powerful electric motors that are locally CO2-neutral and virtually silent.
Audi also says that a key factor for the sporty character and outstanding transverse dynamics is the low and central position at which the battery system is installed. It gives the vehicle a range that is suitable for driving long distances. During far more than 90 percent of all decelerations, the Audi e-tron recovers energy solely via its electric motors.
Audi is the world’s first carmaker to use such a system in an electrically powered series production vehicle. Another highlight is the optional virtual exterior mirrors – a worldwide first in a series production model. Not only do they reduce aerodynamic drag, they also take digitalization in the vehicle to a whole new level.
The Audi e-tron offers the spaciousness and comfort of one of the brand’s typical full-size models. Paired with high-quality materials and fine workmanship, it makes electric mobility a premium experience, says the German automaker. This is also ensured by the comprehensive and reliable range of charging options with intelligent solutions for at home and on the go.
Audi e-tron electric SUV charging point. (Image: Audi)
From navigation with the e-tron route planner, which displays the appropriate route with the required charging points, automated billing at the charging station and all the way to remote control via smartphone – the Audi e-tron gets plenty of connectivity options. It is equipped with the high-end media center MMI navigation plus including LTE Advanced and a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard. Numerous assist systems further relieve the driver.
For example, the standard efficiency assist promotes an economic driving style by displaying predictive information and performing automatic recuperation. If the customer selects the adaptive cruise assist, the system can also brake and accelerate the electric SUV predictively.
The Audi e-tron rolls off the assembly line at the CO2-neutral plant in Brussels. Initial deliveries to European customers are planned for late 2018. The starting price of the electric SUV in Germany is 79,900 euros. Although there is no official word on when the Audi e-tron will make its way to India, we expect it to arrive by 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
