English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Audi E-Tron All-Electric SUV Receives Over 10,000 Pre-Bookings

Audi e-tron is the first fully electrically powered series production model from the brand.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Audi E-Tron All-Electric SUV Receives Over 10,000 Pre-Bookings
Audi e-tron. (Image: Audi)
Loading...
Audi recently launched its e-tron electric SUV which is also the first fully electrically powered series production model from the brand and reportedly the car has received over 10,000 pre-orders globally. The production of the electric SUV started on September 3 in Belgium and the European market is expected to get the first deliveries by the end of this year. The starting price of the electric SUV in Germany is 79,900 euros.

According to Audi, the electric tailboard and the light gray single-frame are indicators of the high-voltage technology that makes for a special driving experience in the e-tron. The electric SUV is powered by two powerful electric motors that are locally CO2-neutral and virtually silent.

Audi e-tron. (Image: Audi) Audi e-tron. (Image: Audi)

Audi also says that a key factor for the sporty character and outstanding transverse dynamics is the low and central position at which the battery system is installed. It gives the vehicle a range that is suitable for driving long distances. During far more than 90 percent of all decelerations, the Audi e-tron recovers energy solely via its electric motors.

Audi is the world’s first carmaker to use such a system in an electrically powered series production vehicle. Another highlight is the optional virtual exterior mirrors – a worldwide first in a series production model. Not only do they reduce aerodynamic drag, they also take digitalization in the vehicle to a whole new level.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...