Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback Electric SUVs Launched in India Starting at Rs 99.99 Lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has finally launched the highly anticipated e-Tron electric SUV series in India after much delay due to coronavirus induced lockdowns. Audi has launched 3 electric SUVs in India - the Audi e-tron 50 priced at Rs 99,99,000, Audi e-tron 55 priced at Rs 1,16,15,000 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 priced at Rs 1,17,66,000. All the variants are powered by two dynamic electric motors in the front and rear.

The Audi e-Tron has two Electric motors at the front and rear to produce a combined power of 300kW on the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and 230kW on the Audi e-tron 50. The power pushes e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 gets a 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time.

Mechanically, all the three versions get fully variable quattro drive, progressive steering, Adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height and Audi Drive Select.

Range wise, the e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature a bigger 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP) while the e-tron 50 features a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP). Interestingly, the cars get Charging flaps uniquely positioned on both sides enable flexibility in parking.

Safety wise, the Audi e-Tron gets 8 airbags to protect occupants, Seat belt buckles that illuminate for quick access, Pre-sense Basic that initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit. This system will tighten seat belts, optimises seat position and closes windows and sunroof. For pedestrian safety, there are external speakers to generate a unique sound to alert pedestrians of the e-tron’s presence.

Design wise, the Audi e-Tron gets Digital Matrix LED headlights for adaptive light distribution and feature 5 pre-set animated projection modes during entry and exit, Brightened Audi Singleframe grille finished in platinum grey, Rear Lights with Continuous LED Strips, Orange brake callipers embedded in 50.8 cm, 5 arm, Graphite Gray, diamond turned alloy wheels.

The color options includes Catalunya Red, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, Typhoon Grey for the Audi e-tron and an additional shade of Plasma Blue that is exclusive to the Audi e-tron Sportback.

Inside the cabin is a large Panoramic glass roof, 31.24 cm fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit display, Head-up Display, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response, 16 speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system with 3D Surround sound, Ambient Lighting package with 30 colour options, Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging among other features. You can choose between Okapi Brown, Black and Mother of Pear Beige combinations.

Audi has already announced a slew of digital initiatives for the eTron. Charging benefits includes a home mounted AC charger and a car cable. Apart from that early bird customers can avail complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with a 50kW fast charger.

Audi is offering a choice of service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years, Standard warranty of 2 years and High Voltage Battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier, Extended Warranty options available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years, Comprehensive Service Plan, Buyback upto 3 years from the date of purchase, Complimentary 5 year Road Side Assistance among others.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand – we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space. To ease the transition to electric mobility – we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class 3 year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering.”

