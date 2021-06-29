Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Bookings Open at Rs 5 Lakh Ahead of Launch on July 22

Audi has announced that it has opened bookings for its upcoming E-Tron SUVs in India. Interested customers can book the car at Rs 5 lakh. The car will be available in three variants — 50, 55, and 55 Sportback. All the three models of the car are powered by dual-motor setup. The e-tron 50 has asynchronous electric motors that generate 312hp of power and 540 Nm of torque. The four wheeler comes equipped with a powerful 71.2kWh battery. The top speed of the vehicle is 190 kph and the maximum distance that it can cover in a single charge is 341 kms.

E-tron 55 is also powered by the same asynchronous electric motors with all-wheel drive setup. The car can manage to produce 360 hp of peak power and 561 Nm torque. Further, the swanky car can go from zero to 100 in 6.6 seconds. It has a massive 95kWh battery that makes it cover 441 kms on one charge. The top speed of the vehicle is 200 mph. One full charge of the car takes around 8.5 hours through a regular power socket.

The car would be hitting the Indian road on July 22. Further, some select dealers have also started the unofficial bookings for the luxury vehicle by taking a token amount of Rs 10 Lakh. Audi’s electric vehicle packs in many exciting features and equipment including a panoramic sunroof, zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, and electric adjustment for the steering wheel and powered front seats. Safety duties of the car are taken care of by front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

The e-tron vehicles have a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system along with a separate screen down below for the climate control. There are three interior options from which the buyer can choose from in India. The options are: Black/Beige, Black and Black/Brown. The car does not disappoint in terms of looks. All in all, the car has a very minimalistic design theme.

