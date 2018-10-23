English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Faces Four-Week Delay Due to Software Bug
The spokesman from Audi said that the e-tron midsize SUV faced delay because the carmaker needs new regulatory clearance for a piece of software that was modified during the development process.
Audi e-tron. (Image: Audi)
Loading...
Audi's first electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) will hit showrooms four weeks later than planned because of a software development issue, a spokesman for the German luxury car brand said earlier. The spokesman said Audi's e-tron midsize SUV faced delay because the carmaker needs new regulatory clearance for a piece of software that was modified during the development process.
Audi staged a global launch of the e-tron in San Francisco last month as part of its effort to expand the market for premium electric vehicles and grab a share from California-based Tesla, which has had the niche largely to itself.
The e-tron delays were first reported by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing sources close to the company. The paper said delivery could be delayed by several months. The paper also said Audi was locked in price negotiations with LG Chem, the South-Korean supplier of batteries for its electric vehicles, which wants to increase prices by about 10 percent because of high demand.
LG Chem supplies electric vehicle batteries for Audi, its parent Volkswagen and Daimler. An LG Chem official declined to comment on the report, citing the confidentiality of its relationship with a client. The Audi spokesman also declined to comment on price negotiations with LG Chem.
Audi staged a global launch of the e-tron in San Francisco last month as part of its effort to expand the market for premium electric vehicles and grab a share from California-based Tesla, which has had the niche largely to itself.
The e-tron delays were first reported by German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing sources close to the company. The paper said delivery could be delayed by several months. The paper also said Audi was locked in price negotiations with LG Chem, the South-Korean supplier of batteries for its electric vehicles, which wants to increase prices by about 10 percent because of high demand.
LG Chem supplies electric vehicle batteries for Audi, its parent Volkswagen and Daimler. An LG Chem official declined to comment on the report, citing the confidentiality of its relationship with a client. The Audi spokesman also declined to comment on price negotiations with LG Chem.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Celebrity Weddings: The Glorious Spectacle of an Institution We No Longer Understand
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...