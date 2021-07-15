Audi e-Tron Electric SUV to be Offered With Two Chargers in India, Launch on July 22

Audi has announced a slew of charging options and benefits ahead of the launch of the Audi e-Tron 50, Audi e-Tron 55 and Audi e-Tron Sportback 55 on July 22, 2021. Customers who buy the SUV in 2021 will receive not one, but two chargers – an 11kW compact charger and an additional wall-box AC charger that can be set up at the customers preferred location. In addition, key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger, in a phased manner. Furthermore, early-bird customers can avail of complimentary charging at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility through 2021.

Audi e-Tron buyers will further have the choice of the Audi e-Tron 50 and Audi e-Tron 55 variants. The Audi e-Tron Sportback will be available in the e-Tron 55 variant. The Audi e-Tron 55 and the Audi e-Tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kW battery and have a range of 359-484 km (WLTP combined). Both these cars boast 300 kW of power and 664 Nm of torque. The Audi e-Tron 50 draws power from a 71kW battery and has a range of 264-379 km (WLTP combined). The Audi e-Tron 50 boasts 230 kW of power and 540 Nm of torque.

Audi’s electric vehicle packs in many features and equipment including a panoramic sunroof, zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, and electric adjustment for the steering wheel and powered front seats. Safety duties of the car are taken care of by front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

Also Watch:

Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. At Audi India, we want our customers to experience the very best with the Audi e-Tron and today, we are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make this ownership experience joyful. Our commitment goes beyond just bringing class-leading products, it extends to ensuring that customers truly have a hassle-free experience. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country. We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers and in turn, will further accelerate India’s electric mobility story.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here