Audi E-Tron Electric SUV to Get 3-Year Buyback Offer, to Launch in India on July 22

Audi has introduced a whole gamut of curated packages for its EV customers ahead of the launch of the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 on July 22nd. These offers will benefit buyers and have been designed to make owning the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback an even more attractive proposition.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to launch the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in India and want to ensure that our Customers have the best ownership experience. A very important aspect of this will be After-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our Customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way.”

As part of these curated ownership packages, Audi India is offering a choice of Service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years. A Standard warranty of 2 years and a High Voltage Battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier is also available. The options for Extended Warranty are available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years. Additionally, Comprehensive Service Plans are available for either 4 years or 5 years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers. Under the Comprehensive Service Plan, the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and Extended Warranty are covered.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “Customer Centricity is at the core of all our plans; and with the selection of these packages our customers can enjoy the exhilarating experience of the Audi e-tron without any anxiety of service and residual value. Manpower across the Audi network has been trained by Audi certified trainers to ensure the efficient upkeep of our EV’s. Audi believes that the future is electric and we have a very meticulously structured strategy to get there. This is just the beginning!”.

Audi India is offering a buyback, where customers are being assured of a lucrative buyback price upto 3 years from the date of purchase, when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future.

In addition, the complimentary 5 year Road Side Assistance offers peace of mind to Audi India customers by providing them the assurance of having company-trained assistance on call in the unlikely event of their Audi e-tron or Audi e-tron Sportback needing mechanical intervention whilst on the road.

