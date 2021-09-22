Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India. While the Audi e-tron GT is priced at INR 1,79,90,000, Audi RS e-tron GT is priced INR 2,04,99,000. Both the GT models join the existing Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback models in India, making Audi the only brand to offer such wide range of electric cars in India.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the first fully electric sports cars from Audi. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in a superfast 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in mere 3.3 seconds.

With Adaptive Air suspension you can change the characteristics of the car to make it go from a relaxed GT to a sharp supercar, while the Tungsten Carbide Brake Calipers offer better stoppage performance, heat dissipation, reduced brake dust and prolonged life.

Audi also offers Launch control, Carbon fiber rooftop that helps with weight reduction by approx. 12 kg, e-tron Acoustic Sound Generator with Sports Sound provides an emotional background noise effect, All-Wheel Steering & Electromechanical Power Steering Plus steers the rear wheels in the same or the opposite direction of the front wheels among other features.

Both the models get Best-in-class charging options – upto 22kW AC and up to 270kW DC with high power charging having 800 Volt technology. Charging the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT from 5% to 80% takes approx. 22 mins ad like the other e-tron models, it gets uniquely positioned charging flaps on both sides.

The Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT feature 83.7/93.4kWh Lithium-ion battery providing the range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT (WLTP combined). Customers of the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT, for the year 2021 will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car.

Inside the cabin, it gets Audi Virtual cockpit and MMI touch as standard with the display of 31.24 cms (12.3”) and 25.65 cms (10.1”), 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Matrix LED headlights, Lane Departure Warning system and cruise control, Park Assist Plus Package including 360 Degree cameras and more.

Outside, the GT has a Cd value from 0.24, offering the best drag coefficient of all current R/RS models. It gets R20 5-spoke aerodynamic module style, Black, diamond-turned alloy wheels, Singleframe and honeycomb-patterned radiator grille in light Hekla gray, diffuser at the rear and much more.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are available in nine exterior colours – Ibis white, Ascari blue, Daytona grey, Floret silver, Kemora grey, Mythos black, Suzuka grey, Tactics green and Tango red.

It gets a standard warranty of two years and High Voltage Battery warranty of eight years or 160,000 KM, whichever is earlier. Extended Warranty options are available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a milestone day for us as we launch India’s first electric supercars. This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July ’21 and we couldn’t be more excited for our customers. The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi’s continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand. These two four door coupes symbolize our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility.”

