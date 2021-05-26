Audi e-Tron Sub-Brand Will Offer Exclusive and World-Class Electric Vehicles in India: Interview

In the final version of Avengers, the Marvel Universe Epic superhero ensemble movie, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was pictured driving up to the Avengers headquarters in a sleek concept model by Audi — the E-Tron GT. Robert Downey Jr, the actor who played Iron Man also arrived at the “Avengers: Endgame" premiere in a concept Audi E-Tron GT. Jump to 2021 and we see three different models under the e-Tron lineup, a sub-brand from German luxury car maker Audi, aiming to reduce carbon footprint.

e-Tron GT, e-Tron, e-Tron A6 and e-Tron Q4 are some of the models that are either launched or about to be launched under the e-Tron EV umbrella. While Audi was supposed to launch a couple of these EVs in India, pandemic disrupted the auto industry and the launches were put on hold.

We got in touch with Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India to understand the launch timelines of the e-Tron cars in India and what exactly do these models offer differently than the rival electric vehicles. You can find the video embedded above.

Mr Dhillon also talked about Audi India’s Workshop First approach to cater a wider audience apart from their touchpoints across the country.

Audi is one of the few brands which has inculcated Digitalization to their brand and we were told about the various processes where digital interface has helped Audi achieve a better customer response by streamlining the whole car selling business.

