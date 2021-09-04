Audi Grandsphere Concept Unveiled, is a 'Private Jet for Roads' that can Drive Itself

The future of luxury is changing, and the one automobile manufacturer that is well aware of it is the German car brand, Audi. Developing its cars with performance and luxury being priorities, the company has added another feature to the list, eco-friendly. Under Project Artemis, the company is working on three concept cars – Skysphere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere – which will be all-electric and have autonomous driving features.

Audi drew curtains off one of their concept cars, the Grandsphere, which is now ready to rule the stage at the Munich Motor Show. Grandsphere is being labelled as a ‘private jet for the road,’ as it is designed with autonomous level four driving. Starting from the interiors of the car, Grandsphere will give its occupants an immersive experience. Portable devices such as phones, laptops, and tabs can be connected with the infotainment system of the vehicle, which can resume content that was playing on the devices prior to entering the cabin.

The front seats can rotate up to 60-degrees, and the sofa-style rear seats come with a central armrest that provides comfortability and a sense of luxury to the passengers. Despite being a high-tech concoction, the car has no visible dials, screens, or controls, which is a result of digital detox, as aimed by the designers.

The Grandsphere is based on the Audi A8 but is larger and grander than its predecessor. The car is supported by a PPE platform, which is developed in partnership with Porsche. It runs on a 120kWh battery and offers a range of 750 Km on one full charge. With the twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain, the car can churn a peak power of 711 hp and can go from 0-100 km/h in just four seconds. However, the top speed is controlled electronically to conserve energy.

Also Watch:

Audi is in plans to launch its product line-up in India and is targeting a 15% sales quarter from India through EVs by 2025, as per some reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here