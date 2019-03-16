Audi Inaugurates New Service Facility in Thane

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. Spread over a total area of 32,000 sq. ft., the Audi Service Thane has 22 bays and houses an exclusive body shop facility. The new service facility will cater customers in Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).“We are accelerating our network growth this year with the launch of our latest showroom in Hyderabad recently and now with the addition of this state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. We are further planning to launch a new service facility as part of our Workshop-First strategy in Vijayawada in the near future. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service and improving access in the regions of future growth will help us to gain the utmost benefits in the coming 3 to 5 years, when our India strategy and the market unfold a higher potential,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.The workshop has a capacity to service 44 cars per day in a single shift on a total 22 bays. “Mumbai and the MMR are amongst our biggest markets and we have a substantial car park in the region. The new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane will herald luxury service for Audi’s world-class products and create easy access for our customers in Thane and the MMR. We are confident that it will set new benchmarks for service level efficiency while delighting our customers,” added Mr. Ansari.