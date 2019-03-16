English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Inaugurates New Service Facility in Thane
The workshop has a capacity to service 44 cars per day in a single shift on a total 22 bays.
Audi Thane service facility. (Image: Audi)
Loading...
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. Spread over a total area of 32,000 sq. ft., the Audi Service Thane has 22 bays and houses an exclusive body shop facility. The new service facility will cater customers in Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
“We are accelerating our network growth this year with the launch of our latest showroom in Hyderabad recently and now with the addition of this state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. We are further planning to launch a new service facility as part of our Workshop-First strategy in Vijayawada in the near future. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service and improving access in the regions of future growth will help us to gain the utmost benefits in the coming 3 to 5 years, when our India strategy and the market unfold a higher potential,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
The workshop has a capacity to service 44 cars per day in a single shift on a total 22 bays. “Mumbai and the MMR are amongst our biggest markets and we have a substantial car park in the region. The new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane will herald luxury service for Audi’s world-class products and create easy access for our customers in Thane and the MMR. We are confident that it will set new benchmarks for service level efficiency while delighting our customers,” added Mr. Ansari.
“We are accelerating our network growth this year with the launch of our latest showroom in Hyderabad recently and now with the addition of this state-of-the-art service facility in Thane. We are further planning to launch a new service facility as part of our Workshop-First strategy in Vijayawada in the near future. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service and improving access in the regions of future growth will help us to gain the utmost benefits in the coming 3 to 5 years, when our India strategy and the market unfold a higher potential,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
The workshop has a capacity to service 44 cars per day in a single shift on a total 22 bays. “Mumbai and the MMR are amongst our biggest markets and we have a substantial car park in the region. The new state-of-the-art service facility in Thane will herald luxury service for Audi’s world-class products and create easy access for our customers in Thane and the MMR. We are confident that it will set new benchmarks for service level efficiency while delighting our customers,” added Mr. Ansari.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute
- Welcome Distraction: Cuddly Polar Bear Cub Makes Splash in Berlin Debut
- Paytm Payments Bank Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS
- Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox And WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels Quit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results