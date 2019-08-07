Audi Inaugurates new Showroom in Gurugram, Launches 'myAudi Connect' App

Audi has begun the full-fledged operations in Gurugram/ Delhi NCR with the inauguration of the Audi Gurugram showroom. The company also introduced a host of tech-driven new-age solutions for customers as well as its dealer partners under its Digitalization strategy. Audi’s Digital Retail elements will be rolled out across the Audi network in the country. The showroom follows the service outlet opened earlier in the year in what is one of Audi’s largest markets in India. At the ceremony, Audi also showcased the Audi e-tron, the first fully electric SUV from the brand that will soon make its way to India in the near future.

“Our ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is truly on display today. The state-of-the-art Audi Gurugram showroom, Audi’s Digital Retail elements and the Audi e-tron, all epitomize a new era of technology and advancement,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.

“With the inauguration of our world-class showroom in Gurugram, we are strengthening our market presence for further capturing the market share in North India. The new set up boasts of Audi’s Digital Retail elements that transforms purchase into a seamless experience. The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology enables complete visualization and customization right at customer’s fingertips. With the Virtual Reality Studio, Audi cars can now be viewed realistically with accurate details. The strategic location of the Audi Gurugram showroom will cater to a larger audience all over this region and we are pleased to associate with the highly experienced team of Kristan Auto in expanding our presence here,” added Mr. Ansari.

Along the lines of its new facility, the German luxury car manufacturer also introduced a host of tech-driven new-age solutions for customers as well as its dealer partners under its Digitalization strategy.

Foremost amongst these is the Connected Car technology through the ‘myAudi Connect’ App. The App gives complete information on the car to the customer with features like Time-based curfew notifications and Disturbance notifications which alert the customers in case of any incident with the car. Audi dealers can keep control over their complete fleet through this App. Audi has also introduced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements that give customers a look and feel of the car that can be configured before the purchase. As part of its Digital Retail initiative, Audi has also taken e-commerce to the next level. The customers will now be able to purchase genuine Audi merchandise directly online from the Audi Shop.

“Digitalization is one of our key pillars and the future for us. The Digitalization initiatives introduced today are designed to enhance the customer’s experience through all his stages of interaction across brand touch points. With the Virtual Reality solution, customers can get an extremely realistic experience of their individually configured car, down to the last detail. Our Augmented Reality lets customers view their favourite Audi car on a Digital device, in miniature form or actual size, making the Audi cars appear in their own garage or anywhere else. The Audi Shop brings a slice of Audi Life to the Audi brand enthusiasts for owning the same world-class merchandise available globally and be a part of the Audi family even before buying their favourite Audi. We are confident that with our new Digitalization initiatives and added features, the customer will truly experience the ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ of the brand,” said Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.

