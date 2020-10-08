Audi Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Service Centre With in Hinjewadi, Pune

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer today, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art service facility in Hinjewadi, Pune. The new service facility houses 12 workbays for mechanical jobs and 07 workbays for body repair jobs. In addition, it houses a paint booth and a wheel alignment and balancing bay. The facility brings together PMGR workshop, bodyshop and a stockyard, all under one roof.

Audi Service Pune is located at Plot No. 288, Hinjewadi Phase-II Road, Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, A/P. Mann, Tal. Mulshi, Maharashtra 411057.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “In line with our focus on customer-centricity and providing superlative service experiences, I am happy to announce the opening of our new service facility in Pune with our partner Jubilant MotorWorks. Pune is an important market for Audi India as well as for the overall luxury car industry. As a brand, we are firmly committed to widening our sales and service footprint thereby creating an additional touchpoint in terms of network and bringing customers closer to the brand. Over the last few weeks we have seen a steady increase in after-sales activity. Keeping that in mind, the service facility was completed in just under 3 months to provide integrated solutions, all under one roof.”

Audi Service Pune has the capacity to service 30 cars per day in a single shift. Technicians trained by Audi ensure the efficient upkeep of vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi standards. Audi Service Pune is sanitized twice a day including all access points. All sanitized cars, ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation.