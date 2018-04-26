English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Inaugurates New Workshop Facility in Surat
New Audi A6 Avant. (Image: Audi)
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Surat. Spread over a total area of 35000 sq. ft., the Audi Surat Workshop facility now offers a total of 20 bays for service.
“We are planning many new initiatives that will set benchmarks for service level efficiency, accessibility and affordability because ‘total cost of ownership’ is not only a phrase for us but we want to live by it. This new state-of-the-art facility in Surat includes an excellent service area, which is one initiative in this direction offering our customers the same service levels as available globally,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
“World class products need premium service and maintenance, this state-of-the-art facility in Surat will set a new benchmark for service standards in the luxury car segment in the Western India region. Our philosophy of ‘Vorsprung’ is not just about advancement, but also about the perfection we strive for in our service standards. The new facility in Surat reflects this ideology and reaffirms our commitment to Audi owners in India,” said Rahil Ansari.
The workshop boasts of General Repair and body shop facilities. In addition to this, Audi Surat Workshop will also house two Direct Receptions for receiving customer vehicles and the facility also has an exhaustive parking of over 50 cars to help service a large number of vehicles. It is also the first facility which houses an air cooling system in bay area to optimise the efficiency of technicians during peak summers, an exhaust extraction system to take care of the health of the technician and remove the unwanted vehicle exhaust gas from workshop and serviced vehicles are handed over to the customers through a unique air-conditioned vehicle handover area with Auto rolling shutters.
The new service facility is claimed to meet Audi’s rigid standards of technology and workmanship. The workshop itself has a capacity to service 35 cars per day in a single shift on a total of 20 bays. The technicians, trained by Audi, ensure the proper use of approved repair equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
