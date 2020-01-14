Audi Inaugurates Pre-Owned Luxury Car Showroom in Karnal

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, inaugurated its pre-owned luxury car showroom, called Audi Approved: Plus in Karnal, Haryana. Spread over an area of 6400sq.ft. Audi Approved: Plus Karnal has a capacity of indoor and outdoor display of 14 cars. This state-of-the-art showroom will cater to the growing demand for pre-owned cars across Haryana and its nearby regions.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are delighted to expand our Audi Approved: Plus network and bring it to Karnal. Pre-owned luxury cars attract first-time buyers into a luxury brand and Audi is recognized as a brand with one of the strongest resale value for its products. Audi Approved: Plus has grown from strength to strength. Riding on this success, we clocked our highest ever growth of 11 per cent in 2019. With Audi Approved: plus Karnalwe will address the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market in Karnal and surrounding regions”.

The Audi Approved: plus program offers customer benefit of a two-year warranty and 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance. With more than 300+ multi-point checks, the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections, as well as a full road-test. The program also offers benefits of easy financing and Insurance. “We are confident that the new Audi Approved: plus facility in Karnal will bring in many new members to the Audi family. This showroom reinforces our commitment to the market and will act as a catalyst towards strengthening our foothold in this region,” added Dhillon.

“Kanish Motors Private Limited shares a long-standing relationship with Audi India and we are proud to take this association further with the inauguration of Audi Approved: plus in Karnal. With this new showroom, we will ensure that the customers are given the ultimate luxury experience that the brand is known for, globally. This showroom will enable customers to experience and purchase their dream Audi car,” said Chirag Gupta, Director-Audi Karnal.

