Audi India Announces Jubilant MotorWorks as Dealer Partner For South Mumbai and Nashik

Audi has announced Jubilant MotorWorks as its dealer partner for Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. With four showrooms and six workshops, the partnership between Audi India and Jubilant MotorWorks is spread over Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Chennai. The Audi Mumbai South Showroom continues to be located at the same premises, as it earlier was - Vasundhara Building, 17, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Next to Cadbury House, Haji Ali, Mumbai - 400 026.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is consistently focusing on a sustainable and profitable business model for dealer partners. We are delighted to continue our strong association with Jubilant MotorWorks, who now takes over the operations of Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. The steadily expanding footprint of Jubilant MotorWorks with Audi India across regions, displays the confidence of this prominent Indian business group, in the Audi brand. Jubilant MotorWorks plays an extremely important role in our ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Network, Products and Digitalization in addition to Customer Centricity. We are confident that with their tremendous experience and rich heritage, we will enhance customer experiences further in these extremely important markets. The addition of new experiences in the form of our digital initiatives will enhance customer delight.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Amit Jain, CEO, Jubilant MotorWorks said, “We are delighted to carry forward our association with Audi India. We have enjoyed a very successful and long-standing partnership and have stayed true to the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ of the brand. We are confident that our customers will have a truly luxurious experience at Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. With the expansion of our association with Audi, we look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the country.”

The showroom is built in line with Audi’s global terminal concept. The dealership houses a 5-car display. The showroom now has Audi’s Digital Retail elements - the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology enable complete visualization and customization right at the customers’ fingertips. Additionally, acting as a one-stop shop; the dealership offers facilities like Retail Finance, Automotive Insurance, Audi Exclusive options, Audi Collection and a host of aftersales packages.