Audi India Announces Price Hike by up to 3% from April Due to “Rising Input Costs”

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model range in India. As per Audi, the price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range.”

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, the recently launched Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7 Sportback and the terrific Audi RS Q8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises of a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

