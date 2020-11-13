Audi India Announces Price Increase across Range in India by up to 2 Per Cent, Effective January 2021

Audi India has announced that it will be increasing the price of its entire range of cars in India by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2021. This will be applicable on the ex-showroom prices of Audi models. In a statement, the German luxury carmaker has cited rising input costs and weakening of the Rupee as the reason behind the price increase.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 01, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to 2%. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth.”

Dhillon further added, “Continuing our focus on Customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers.”

Also Watch:

Recently, Audi India has launched the Audi Q8 Celebration model at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company had also announced that for the newly launched Audi Q2, the brand is offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ package that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.