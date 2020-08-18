Audi India Announces Service Campaign With Benefits For Spare Parts and Accessories

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced its #ReadyToDrive Campaign that comprises of several new service initiatives and aftersales benefits. This campaign includes savings on brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors, audi genuine accessories and merchandise (including the online Audi Shop), myAudi Connect (Dongle), extended warranty, service plans and comprehensive service value package.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “At Audi, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. In line with our overall business strategy, we are happy to announce a service-specific campaign that brings savings and a host of offers that will ease a return to normalcy in the post lockdown period. All our workshops are fully sanitized and are constantly monitored to ensure that maximum hygiene is maintained at all times. We have seen increased aftersales activity over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our service centers. It is our endeavor to ensure that all Audis are running at their best, always.”

Some of the benefits under the campaign include a 20 percent savings on brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors and a 10 percent savings on Audi Genuine Accessories, Audi Collection and Audi merchandise for all models, including purchases made on the online ‘Audi Shop’. An attractive 50 percent savings is also available on ‘myAudi Connect’ (the Audi Dongle) for select cars. A 20 percent savings on Extended Warranty and Service Plans are applicable on select Audi cars. Further, cars older than five years at the start of the campaign are eligible for a complimentary lube service. Customers can get in touch with their nearest Audi India authorised workshop to avail of the benefits of this campaign.