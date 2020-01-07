Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Audi India Inaugurates New Dealership With Adventure Auto Car in Kolkata

West-Bengal currently stands as Audi's largest market in North-East India.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Audi India Inaugurates New Dealership With Adventure Auto Car in Kolkata
Audi Q7 Black Edition. Image for representation (Image source: Audi)

Audi has announced its association with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, for Audi Kolkata. With this appointment, Audi India strengthens its presence in Eastern India, accomplishing the demands of customers from West Bengal.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on growing its market presence and expanding its customer base in the Eastern part of India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for the brand. The appointment of Adventure Auto Car India Limited will help aid customers’ demands in this region. Customers are always at the core of what we do and we are extremely happy to associate with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, which has to its name decades of automotive experience in the Indian market.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Audi Kolkata said, “We are delighted to associate with Audi in Kolkata and are looking forward to catering to our esteemed customers in this market. Our customers can expect a superior luxury experience that the brand with the four rings is known for. With Audi Kolkata, we will be catering to the growing requirements of Audi enthusiasts across West Bengal.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram