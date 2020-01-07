Audi India Inaugurates New Dealership With Adventure Auto Car in Kolkata
West-Bengal currently stands as Audi's largest market in North-East India.
Audi Q7 Black Edition. Image for representation (Image source: Audi)
Audi has announced its association with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, for Audi Kolkata. With this appointment, Audi India strengthens its presence in Eastern India, accomplishing the demands of customers from West Bengal.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on growing its market presence and expanding its customer base in the Eastern part of India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for the brand. The appointment of Adventure Auto Car India Limited will help aid customers’ demands in this region. Customers are always at the core of what we do and we are extremely happy to associate with Adventure Auto Car India Limited, part of the Motherson Group, which has to its name decades of automotive experience in the Indian market.”
Commenting on the association, Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Audi Kolkata said, “We are delighted to associate with Audi in Kolkata and are looking forward to catering to our esteemed customers in this market. Our customers can expect a superior luxury experience that the brand with the four rings is known for. With Audi Kolkata, we will be catering to the growing requirements of Audi enthusiasts across West Bengal.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size