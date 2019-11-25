Audi India Inaugurates new Service Facility in Thiruvananthapuram

Audi has announced the opening of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuramunder its ‘Workshop First’ strategy. Spread over an area of 16000 sq. ft., Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram houses 13 covered bays and includes an exclusive state-of-the-art body shop facility.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Markets like Kerala are extremely important for the luxury car industry in India. The region displays a great passion for luxury and with the inauguration of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, we are reiterating our commitment to the market and are confident that the new facility will be instrumental in providing customers a distinct luxury experience.”

Under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a ‘Service First promise’. This strategy entails inaugurating a workshop first, followed by a gradual plan to establish a showroom thereafter.

“The customer is at the core of what we do. To cater to the evolving needs of customers, we have been working on craftingstrategies for network expansion that focus on solving customer requirementsand this is one such initiative. From the very beginning, our focus has been on creating easy accessibility to our brand. We are present with touch points across all key regions in the country and we will continue to expand as the market grows,”added Mr. Dhillon.

Mr. Mitesh Patel, Dealer Principal, Audi Service Thiruvananthapuramsaid, “We are pleased to take forward our successful association with the Audi brand in India. This facility is our third service touch point in the state of Kerala – Kochi & Kozhikode being the other two.This facility will cater to our customers located in districts of Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam &Pathnamthitta.With the opening of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, our customers can place their confidence in the best of aftersales service and support in South Kerala.”

Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram spreads across 16000 sq. ft., and meets Audi’s stringent standards of technology and workmanship. The workshop has the capacity to service 26 cars per day in a single shift. The technicians who have undergone rigorous training by Audi India, ensure the efficient upkeep of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards.

