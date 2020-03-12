Audi India Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Service Facility in Secunderabad

Audi has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Secunderabad. Spread over a total area of 27,000 sq. ft., Audi Service Secunderabad houses 17 bays and an exclusive body shop facility. This new service facility will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to customers in Secunderabad and Telangana.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “Telangana is an important market for Audi India as well as the overall luxury car industry. We are delighted to inaugurate our new service facility in Secunderabad, thereby creating an additional touchpoint in terms of network and bringing customers closer to the brand. We accelerated our network growth in 2019 with the launch of a new showroom in Hyderabad and new service facilities in Vijayawada and Trivandrum. We will further strengthen this in 2020 and are confident that these facilities will set new benchmarks in the luxury car market.”

Audi Service Secunderabad has the capacity to service 34 cars per day in a single shift. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, Audi Service Secunderabad said: “With our expanding footprint in the region, we are now able to reach a much larger customer base. This new service facility in Secunderabad will abide by the promise of offering the best of luxury experiences, which are commensurate with the perfection that the Audi brand stands for. We look forward to delighting our customers by bringing this new state of the art service facility closer to them. This facility will provide convenience to our customers located in Secunderabad and the nearby locations.”

Under the ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a promise to reach closer to its Customers. This strategy entails the establishment of a workshop first; followed by a gradual plan to bring-in a showroom thereafter.