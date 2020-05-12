Audi India Rolls Out Digital Sales Platform With Augmented Reality, 360 Degree Product Visualizer

Audi has announced the roll-out of digital sales and after-sales offerings. The new service comes with Augmented Reality, a 360° Product Visualizer, and online bookings on the Audi India website.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Digital customer-centric initiatives are a key focus area for Audi in India. We have been at the forefront of enabling and introducing future technologies for our customers – including Augmented and Virtual Reality elements. Taking this Digitalization strategy a step forward, we are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward. With the initiatives announced today, we are taking digital experiences to the living rooms of our customers and offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online.”

Buyers can now familiarize themselves with features, configure their Audi, explore finance options, and place an order, all from the comfort of their home. Audi was the first luxury car manufacturer in India to leverage Virtual Reality (VR), enabling Audi Q8 and Audi A8 L buyers to engage with, and personalize their cars in a never-seen-before manner.

Further, existing Audi customers can also book a service on the Audi India website and can schedule a car pick-up and drop as per their convenience. Real-time service status updates and online payment options will be added over the course of time.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “Digitalization plays a major role in buying and engaging with a customer. Audi India leapt into 2019 by becoming the first luxury carmaker to unveil and introduce a digitalization roadmap – “myAudi Connect”. Digitalization will continue to be at the core of our strategy. As a brand, we are investing holistically in all possible avenues to be ‘Future Ready’. Through all our digitalization initiatives, we want our customers to experience what we stand for - ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’.”

Augmented Reality: Audi India’s first-in-segment feature is available on the company’s website; customers can scan the QR Code from their hand-held device to experience the Audi product range in Augmented Reality. Moreover, customers can post fun images of the Audi within their personal environment and can tag Audi India’s Twitter and Instagram pages.

