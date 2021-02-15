Audi India Surprises Carlovers on Valentine's Day; Releases a New Teaser of a Mysterious e-Tron

Giving the best valentine's day gift to the car lovers, Audi India on Sunday, February 14, has released a new teaser of a new modelon its Twitter handle. The car in the video seems to be the full-electric e-tron SUV which the company had showcased in India in June 2019. Captioning the post, the German car manufacturer wrote 'let your heart keep racing and stay tuned'. The teaser has left the customers excited and thrilled. Being the company's first electric vehicle to be introduced in India, e-tron is a pure electric SUV.

Here are some of the details regarding the model which one will be interested to know.

Design:

From the teaser released by the company, we can say that the car looks no different from its siblings. The only exception is the blanked out single-frame octagonal-shaped grey front grille with vertical slats. It comes with the matrix LED headlamps which are flanked at both ends with integrated DRLs. The model is also expected to come with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels and the virtual exterior mirrors.

However, details regarding the interior designing and feature of the India-bound e-tron are not yet available but it is expected to carry a few things from the international model. The cabinis likely to be equipped with two large digital display screens, with the infotainment system enabled with a voice control system and wireless connectivity.

Engines:

The vehicle will be powered by two electric motors. The front motor will put out 309Nm of torque, whereas the rear motor has an output of 355Nm torque. The combined power delivery is 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque with a top speed restricted to 200kmph. Also, the company has claimed that the lithium-ion battery pack with 36 cell modules which is the source power can last for 400 km on a single charge.

Price:

The cost of the Audi e-tron is expected to be approximately Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Launch:

The date of the launch of the car has not yet been disclosed.