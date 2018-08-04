English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Audi India Team Secures Second Place in Technology Category at 2018 Audi Twin Cup
Customer focus was given priority in this year’s theoretical and practical tasks involving the Audi SQ7.
The Audi India team at the 14th edition of the Audi Twin Cup 2018. (Image: Audi)
Teams of technicians and service advisors from 34 countries participated in the global championship for the 14th edition of the Audi International Twin Cup in Saalfelden, Austria. Out of all the teams, the Audi India team claimed the second position in the ‘Technology’ category in the International finals of the Audi Twin Cup 2018.
“The Audi Twin Cup is an initiative to recognize our dealer partners who continuously strive towards delivering exceptional customer service. It is a proud moment for us to have bagged the second position in the ‘Technology’ category of the world finals of the Audi International Twin Cup 2018. This clearly displays the level of service expertise and technical knowledge of the Audi India team when it comes to consistent customer focus,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.
During the two-day event, participants had to tackle typical customer situations ranging from the check-in inspection to diagnosing hidden defects and carrying out repairs according to manufacturer specifications. Customer focus was given priority in this year’s theoretical and practical tasks involving the Audi SQ7.
“It is not easy to compete amongst 34 different technology teams that are well versed with the technical knowledge and are highly efficient in their work. Overcoming these challenges, Audi India team fought hard and bagged the second slot in the ‘Technology’ category. By delivering on a framework moderated by Audi AG, the team from India has clearly validated that the Audi service and technical knowledge is clearly at par with the level of service offered worldwide by Audi,” added Mr. Ansari.
In the ‘Technology’ category, the team from Slovakia took first place, team India stood second while the team from Australia took the third place.
In the ‘Service’ category, Team Japan took the top position, followed by team Russia with second place and team United Kingdom with the third. Team India stood fifth in the ‘Service’ category.
In the ‘Twin’ category France bagged the top spot, second-place went to the Swiss team and USA stood third. Team India once again stood at fifth position in the ‘Twin’ category.
