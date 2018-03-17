English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi India to Increase Prices Across Entire Model Range up to 4% from April 1
The price increase will be ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 900,000, and will be effective from 1st April, 2018.
Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi A5 Sportback and Audi S5. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced that the company will be increasing the price across the entire model range up to 4 percent owing to the increase in the Customs duty announced in the Union Budget. The price increase will be ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 900,000, and will be effective from 1st April, 2018.
"The increase in Custom duty and introduction of Social Welfare surcharge in lieu of an Education cess (which is higher than the erstwhile Cess) in the Union Budget made the increase in price inevitable. We have tried to absorb the impact of the increase in the Customs duty and have minimized the price hike for our customers. To minimize the impact of the price increase, we are also offering various Audi Finance schemes along with sales and service benefits for our discerning customers who aspire to join the Audi Family,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
“While luxury car industry is undertaking several initiatives and investment to make the dream of owning a luxury vehicle more realistic for all, we also expect the government to support this industry. There is no doubt that increase in car sales would definitely help the Government in garnering more accumulated taxes,” added Mr. Ansari.
