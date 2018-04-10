Audi India's Aditya Patel Returns to Blancpain GT Series Asia with OD Racing

Aditya returns to Blancpain GT series Asia with OD Racing. (Image: Audi)

Audi India race talent Aditya Patel has announced that he will join forces with Mitch Gilbert and OD Racing in their Audi R8 LMS GT3 once again to fight for the title of the Blancpain GT Series Asia, which the duo missed out on by a single point last year. This year, however, the car will be serviced by Team WRT. WRT is known for their exploits in GT Racing worldwide, having won titles such as the Nurburgring 24hr, Spa 24hr, Dubai 24 hr, Bathurst 12hr, Blancpain GT Series and the TCR International Series to name a few.Aditya Patel, backed by Audi India, Jubilant Motorworks, and 2Go Activewear, along with teammate Mitch Gilbert put in a string of fine results in 2017, grabbing more podiums than anyone else on the grid, only to fall short of the title by a single point. Talking about the association, Aditya Patel said,“It’s a pleasure to be back again this year with OD Racing and Mitch. We may have missed out on the title last year but we are sure we have a strong package this year, with the support from WRT, to be able to fight for the title again. WRT is considered to be one of the best GT3 teams in the world with an impeccable track record and I’m really looking forward to working with them this year! Once again, I must thank Audi India for their continued support over the years!”The Blancpain GT Series is known to be one of the most challenging championships in the world made an entry into Asia in 2017 and did not disappoint. With nearly 25 GT3 cars on the grid, the series instantly grew in popularity by attracting some of the best drivers from around the world.This year the series will visit Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and China over six race weekends and will witness multiples manufacturers such as Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Mclaren etc, vying for top honors.“Mitch and Aditya proved last year that they are one of the strongest driver pairs in Asia and we now have the opportunity to partner with the renowned race team, WRT, a team that Audi Sport have entrusted to run their factory cars in Europe. Like us, WRT may not have been around for very long but their impressive successes and solid experience with Audi in the European races is sure to be an advantage for us moving forward.”, said ODRacing team boss Cornelius Ee.This season’s six-round, 12-race Blancpain GT Series Asia campaign begins at Sepang in Malaysia on April 14/15.