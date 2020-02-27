Audi is Making Upholstery Out of PET Bottles, to be Seen First in Upcoming A3

In a bid to make use of recycled materials in the production of vehicles, Audi has decided to offer upholstery made up of PET bottles. PET or polyethene terephthalate bottles are made from high-density plastic and are one of the most common consumer plastics to be used.

According to a recent report by Carscoops.com, the first model of Audi to get the recycled seat upholstery will be the Audi A3. The report added that the new generation compact car will feature up to 89 per cent of its textiles made from recycled plastic. Over 100 plastic bottles will be used for one car.

In order to make the upholstery for one seat, 45 PET bottles with 1.5-litre capacity will be needed. Additional 62 PET bottles will be then used to make the carpet. A3 is expected to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show that is starting from March 5, and the auto giant has promised that the resulting fabric has the same quality as that of the traditional textile.



The upholstery made up of secondary raw materials will come in various colours such as the Torsion steel gray with yellow contrasting stitching and two-tone black and silver with gray stitching. However, recyclable material cannot be used in creating the entire upholstery as of yet. Soon, the company plans to make all seat upholstery across all model series entirely made up of recycled material.