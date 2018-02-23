English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Launches First Vehicle-Integrated Toll Technology for the US
The Integrated Toll Module, or ITM, is a toll transponder built into the vehicle's rearview mirror, allowing drivers to access toll roads in the U.S. and in parts of Canada and Mexico.
For representation purpose. (Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Beginning later this year, Audi of America will expand its vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology offering with the launch of a vehicle-integrated toll payment technology on select vehicles. The Integrated Toll Module, or ITM, is a toll transponder built into the vehicle's rearview mirror, allowing drivers to access toll roads in the U.S. and in parts of Canada and Mexico.
ITM is yet another Audi first in vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology, allowing the car to communicate and interact with its environment.
For Audi owners, ITM provides an added layer of convenience and aesthetic enhancement. The mirror-based toll payment solution will give convenient access to the country’s toll roads while helping to eliminate windscreen clutter and the need to manage multiple toll accounts. Drivers will be able to adjust module settings through the vehicle’s MMI – including turning the ITM on/off and changing the occupant settings for HOV/HOT lanes.
The ITM was developed for Audi by Gentex Corporation, which supplies automatic-dimming mirrors for all Audi vehicles. The ITM technology is compatible with existing tolling agencies nationwide and can be registered with a driver’s current account, new account, or a nationwide tolling account.
