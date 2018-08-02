English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Audi PB 18 E-Tron Electric Supercar Concept Set to Debut Next Month
Audi isn't saying too much about the PB 18 E-Tron at the moment beyond the fact that it owes a degree of its technology to the Le Mans-series winning R18 E-Tron.
Audi PB 18 E-Tron electric supercar concept teaser image. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Audi seems pretty enthusiastic about its e-tron electrified vehicle technology at the moment, to say the least. So much so, it has already announced another new e-tron model before the last one it came up with is fully revealed. The latest vehicle the German automaker is set to unveil is the PB 18 E-Tron, which Audi is referring to as an "electric-drive supercar concept." When we then find out this exciting new model is set to make its global debut at Pebble Beach next month, it's easy to see the venue and the year are the inspiration for the name of this latest electric concept vehicle.
Of course, as such teases go, Audi isn't saying too much about the PB 18 E-Tron at the moment beyond the fact that it owes a degree of its technology to the Le Mans-series winning R18 E-Tron, and that it was designed by the Audi Design Loft located in Malibu. A very dark teaser image has been published, and it shows a low-slung road-going car with aggressive bulging wheel arches, squinting LED headlights and a prominent rear spoiler.
Audi had also recently revealed a new set of images showing off their E-Tron's futuristic interior. The most obvious standout feature is the cockpit that's dominated by a pair of large screens on the dash and in the instrument cluster, much like the recently released Q8 flagship SUV.
New Audi E-Tron SUV. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
While the R18 E-Tron race car was powered by a hybrid system, it's hard to see a road-going production version of the PB 18 going down that route as Audi's first E-tron model to go on sale to the public will be an all-electric crossover. The E-Tron SUV is set to get its full reveal on September 17 ahead of it going on sale sometime in 2019. It was supposed to be unveiled in August, but internal Audi issues meant the ceremony had to be postponed.
It's understandable we don't know much at the moment about the PB 18, but not too much more is known about the E-Tron SUV. What we do know is that when the crossover goes into production it won't use three motors like the original concept. But the two motors it will have will be powered by a 95 kWh battery that even on the new European WTLP testing regime is good for a range on a single charge of 249 miles.
However, that battery pack and range will not be in all versions of the E-Tron crossover as Audi is expected to follow Tesla's lead of offering the vehicle in a number of variants with different power outputs and ranges. On the plus side, this means the E-Tron should be able to enter the market at a competitive price point.
Also Watch
Of course, as such teases go, Audi isn't saying too much about the PB 18 E-Tron at the moment beyond the fact that it owes a degree of its technology to the Le Mans-series winning R18 E-Tron, and that it was designed by the Audi Design Loft located in Malibu. A very dark teaser image has been published, and it shows a low-slung road-going car with aggressive bulging wheel arches, squinting LED headlights and a prominent rear spoiler.
Audi had also recently revealed a new set of images showing off their E-Tron's futuristic interior. The most obvious standout feature is the cockpit that's dominated by a pair of large screens on the dash and in the instrument cluster, much like the recently released Q8 flagship SUV.
New Audi E-Tron SUV. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
While the R18 E-Tron race car was powered by a hybrid system, it's hard to see a road-going production version of the PB 18 going down that route as Audi's first E-tron model to go on sale to the public will be an all-electric crossover. The E-Tron SUV is set to get its full reveal on September 17 ahead of it going on sale sometime in 2019. It was supposed to be unveiled in August, but internal Audi issues meant the ceremony had to be postponed.
It's understandable we don't know much at the moment about the PB 18, but not too much more is known about the E-Tron SUV. What we do know is that when the crossover goes into production it won't use three motors like the original concept. But the two motors it will have will be powered by a 95 kWh battery that even on the new European WTLP testing regime is good for a range on a single charge of 249 miles.
However, that battery pack and range will not be in all versions of the E-Tron crossover as Audi is expected to follow Tesla's lead of offering the vehicle in a number of variants with different power outputs and ranges. On the plus side, this means the E-Tron should be able to enter the market at a competitive price point.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Kiki Challenge: Drake Fan Nearly Killed As Viral Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong
- Varun Dhawan and Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Latest Snap from London Vacation is All Things Love; See Photo
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...