English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi PB18 E-Tron Getting Limited Production of 50
Presented in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California, the Audi PB18 e-tron is a sporty and futuristic concept.
The Audi PB18 e-tron could be produced in a very limited number. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
German car manufacturer Audi will produce a limited series of 50 production models of its spectacular PB18 e-tron concept car, unveiled in the US last summer, according to Audi CEO, Bram Schot.
Presented in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California, the Audi PB18 e-tron is a sporty and futuristic concept. This Audi PB (for Pebble Beach) 18 e-tron gets no fewer than three electric motors delivering a total power of 500kW, or even 570kW with boosting, equivalent to 775 horsepower. The German automaker announces acceleration of 0-100km/h in just two seconds and a range of almost 500km.
Producing this supercar above all offers Audi a showcase to demonstrate its technical expertise in the field of electric vehicles, at a time when the first Audi e-tron models -- the SUV that made a splash at the Paris Motor Show -- are due to be delivered. Note that the brand is expected to unveil a new smaller electric SUV in 2019.
The full specifications for the production-model Audi PB18, as well as availability and price, are yet to be announced.
Presented in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California, the Audi PB18 e-tron is a sporty and futuristic concept. This Audi PB (for Pebble Beach) 18 e-tron gets no fewer than three electric motors delivering a total power of 500kW, or even 570kW with boosting, equivalent to 775 horsepower. The German automaker announces acceleration of 0-100km/h in just two seconds and a range of almost 500km.
Producing this supercar above all offers Audi a showcase to demonstrate its technical expertise in the field of electric vehicles, at a time when the first Audi e-tron models -- the SUV that made a splash at the Paris Motor Show -- are due to be delivered. Note that the brand is expected to unveil a new smaller electric SUV in 2019.
The full specifications for the production-model Audi PB18, as well as availability and price, are yet to be announced.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- How Bhuvneshwar Kumar Plotted the Wicket of Aaron Finch With a Dead Ball in 3rd ODI
- BHEL to Set up Solar-Based Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- PUBG Addiction: What Makes Video Games Unputdownable And Lead to Gaming Disorder Illness
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results