Audi Q2 SUV Delisted from Official Website in India, Could be Silently Discontinued

Audi India might have quietly phased out the Q2 SUV as it doesn’t appear anymore at the official company website. The model was presented to India as a CBU (completely built-up) unit, and it was learnt that the entire stock of SUVs allocated to India was sold out.

The German automaker is being forced to halt sales of the smallest SUV in India as production of the vehicle has come to an end. The company intends to concentrate on selling larger premium crossovers and SUVs.

The new-gen Audi Q3 has already been introduced by the automaker in India, taking the place of the Audi Q2 as the brand’s entry-level SUV in the country. Audi announced in February 2022, that due to poor sales, the Q2 will be taken off the shelves after its current-gen model reaches the end of life cycle. The carmaker also stated that no successor was anticipated for the Audi Q2.

Despite the absence of a direct competitor in the entry-level luxury segment, the Audi Q2 was unable to meet sales projections. Pricing-wise, it could have competed with the Volvo XC40 R-Design, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1. When the Q2 was initially introduced in October 2020, the price ranged from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom). In contrast, price ranges for the new Q3 start at 44.89 lakh and go as high as 50.39 lakh for the top-end model.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine that drives the Volkswagen Tiguan also powered the Q2 SUV, which is based on the VW Group’s scalable MQB platform. The engine is tweaked to produce 190 horsepower and 320 Nm while coupled with an automatic transmission. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds and reach a peak speed of 228 kmph. The Q2 was Audi’s most cost-effective choice in India. It was available in five trims and only with a petrol engine.

