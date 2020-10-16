Audi Q2 SUV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 34.99 Lakh

Audi has launched the Q2 in India at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Standard variant. Prices for the top-rung Technology variant goes up to Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI engine that puts out 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque through a Seven-speed S-tronic DCT. The power is supplied to all four wheels and the car gets four-link suspension and Progressive steering for adept handling.

At the front the car gets a singleframe grille with Octagonal Design with large air inlets. The high shoulder line converges into a long roof spoiler and a diffuser for that sporty coupe look. In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q2 measures 1548 mm tall, 1805 mm wide, 4318 cm long and has a wheelbase of 2593 mm.

On the inside the car gets a 12.2-inch TFT display with Audi Virtual Cockpit screens that display detailed data and comes with two display modes – Classic and Dynamic. There is LED Ambient lighting package that offers ten colours. Also on offer is Audi’s standard MMI screen is positioned high on the instrument panel. MMI system offers controls using natural language operation and integrated MMI search.

Audi's smartphone interface gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside navigation, phone, music, and selected third-party apps can be accessed using the MMI menu. Audi Phone Box offers wireless charging and is located at the centre console for easy access. The Q2 also gets Audi Sound System with 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer, and a six-channel amplifier that produces 180 watts.