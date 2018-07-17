English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Audi Q3 and Q7 Design Edition Launched in India, Get Design Updates
The Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition come with a starting price of Rs 40,76 lakh and Rs 82.37 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Audi Q7 Design Edition. (Image: Audi)
Audi has launched the Desing Edition of the Q3 and the Q7 SUV in India at a starting price tag of Rs 40.76 lakh and Rs 82.37 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Apart from the usual specifications, the Audi Q3 Design Edition comes with Nappa leather upholstery, clear tail lamps, quattro film set and Audi LED rings entry lights along with full paint finish. On the other hand, the Audi Q7 Design Edition comes with features like rear seat entertainment system, Audi logo decal on the D-Pillar and dark-tinted tail lamps.
Rahil Ansari, Head of Audi India, stated, "The year 2018 has seen numerous launches already and with the introduction of the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q7 Design Edition, we showcase another perfect example of our commitment towards diversifying our product offer. With new and exclusive features, these products are specially curated for our customers who like to drive in style and want to stand out.”
When it comes to the powertrain, the Audi Q3 Design Edition has the 35 TDI quattro drivetrain which comes with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that comes mated to a 7-speed S Tronic gearbox and generates 184 hp and 380 Nm of torque.
Audi Q3 Design Edition.
The Audi Q7 gets two power options with the Design Edition. The 40 TFSI variant comes with the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which generates 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque while the 45 TDI variant comes equipped with the 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine which generates 249 hp and 600 Nm of torque. Both these engine options come with Audi’s 8-speed Tiptronic transmission. Both the drivetrain options come with Audi's quattro system.
Recently, Audi announced the roll-out of the Audi Mobile Terminal tour for 2018. It is a fully functional mobile showroom designed with an aim to provide the Audi experience to their customers.
