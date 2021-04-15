Audi Q4 e-tron Compact Electric SUV Launched With 520 km Battery Range, Check Prices Here

Audi has finally dropped the wraps on its first-ever electric compact SUV. The Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback is aimed to be a mass-production model for the German manufacturer and comes a year after it was showcased in its concept form. As the name suggests, the Q4 e-tron will be placed between the traditionally powered Q3 and Q5 in the line-up. Both, the Q4 e-tron and its Sportback can be availed with two battery options and three variants.

The range starts with a battery of 52 kWh usable capacity with the top-rung options getting 77 kWh. The Q4 35 e-tron and the Q4 40 e-tron variants are propelled by a single electric motor at the rear axle. The base version produces 170 hp from the smaller battery pack while the Q4 40 e-tron makes 204 hp. Both make 310 Nm but the 35 can get from 0 to 100 kph in nine seconds while the 40 does this in 8.5 seconds. This mid-spec version with the larger battery pack is also the best in terms of range, managing a WLTP-certified 520 km on a single charge. The Q4 35 e-tron has a 349-kilometre range for the Sportback version (341 kilometres for the standard version).

At the top of the range is the Q4 50 e-tron quattro which gets a second electric motor at the front axle for AWD capabilities. This makes 299 hp and 460 Nm, making it possible to go from 0 to 100 kph in 6.2 seconds and reach a 180 kph top speed. Claimed ranges are 488 kilometres and 497 kilometres for the Sportback. The front motor is deployed in situations requiring additional power or additional traction. Audi is also providing a heat pump that is available optionally to improve efficiency. The Q4 e-tron twins can charge at up to 125 kW with the larger battery, which adds 130 kilometres of range in 10 minutes.

The Q4 e-tron twins obey the brand’s latest design language that debuted in the Audi e-tron GT flagship. The grille stands out from the rest of its stablemates and is now blacked out and finished in a contrasting shade. Other traits that have been possible with the EV architecture are the long wheelbase, short overhang and large wheels of 19 and 20-inch sizes. The Audi USP of striking light signatures remains here as well, the highlight being the full-width tail-lights.

On the inside, the car gets a sharply defined, stepped dashboard. The centre console is aggressively angled to the driver and the Q4 e-tron has reverted to a single central touchscreen of up to 11.6 inches. The digital instrumentation features new graphics while the new steering wheel has touch-sensitive controls. Another highlight is the AR-equipped HUD. Keeping with the theme of sustainability, each of the seats of the Audi Q4 e-tron is made from 26 recycled 1.5-litre PET bottles while recycled polyester is used to upholster the seats. Notably, the Q4 e-tron will be carbon-neutral by the time they go on sale.

