Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept Sketches Revealed Ahead of Debut at Geneva Motor Show
The world premiere of the Q4 e-tron will take place at the Geneva Motor Show where it will be on display from March 7 to 17.
Audi Q4 e-tron concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Audi plans to debut another e-tron concept, coined the Q4, at the Geneva Motor Show next month; the sketches that accompanied the brand's announcement display a crossover SUV that takes significant design cues from the e-tron SUV that you can already reserve now.
On Wednesday Audi published a series of sketches featuring its newest e-tron concept that appears to slide right in between the e-tron GT coupé concept that debuted last November and the e-Tron SUV that's going into production soon. Size-wise, it will probably fall between the Q3 and Q5 -- naturally.
Audi Q4 e-tron concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Apart from some interior and exterior sketches, Audi only divulged that this compact SUV is a concept that "provides a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility" and is expected to enter production in either late 2020 or early 2021.
The concept is expected to be built on VW's MEB electric car platform, a chassis which consolidates all the vehicle's electronic controls. With the battery low beneath the floor of the vehicle, more space is available for passengers, so this Q4 will probably be fairly roomy on the inside.
The world premiere of the Q4 e-tron will take place at the Geneva Motor Show where it will be on display from March 7 to 17.
Audi Q4 e-tron concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
