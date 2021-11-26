Audi Q5 e-Tron Electric SUV Unveiled At 2021 China Auto Show - Details Here

German Automaker, Audi, recently unveiled one of the members of their all-electric production line, the Q5 e-Tron electric SUV, at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 motor show, China. The car will initially be launched for the Chinese market.

The Audi Q5 e-Tron electric SUV is a three-row-based vehicle with 6 and 7 seat layout options. It is exclusively developed by the (Volkswagen-Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) and is the second car to get the four rings on its front and back.

The car will be offered by the marquee in three trims – 35, 40, and 50. The base variant will be a two-wheel (rear) drive powered by a 55kWh battery. The electric powertrain will produce a maximum power of 180bhp. Audi Q5 e-Tron 50, the mid-level variant, will get a 204bhp-producing 83.4kWh battery and, like the base trim, will be a two-wheel (rear) drive. The top-end trim, the 50, will get the same battery as the mid-spec-variant, however, the range-topping Audi Q5 e-Tron 50 will produce a peak power of 302bhp being channelized into all four wheels. Audi claims that the cars can do a 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

In terms of design, Audi has never disappointed its customers and maintaining the streak, it has given drool-worthy and futuristic appearance to the Audi Q5 e-Tron. The front is covered by a single-frame grille packed between angular headlights. The rear of the car features a full-width lightbar coupled with slim LED taillights. The car also gets the option for a dual-tone avatar.

Also Watch:

The interiors of the car are feature-laden and are spacious enough to fit half-a-dozen people comfortably. The dashboard features an enormous 11.6-inch infotainment screen, accompanied by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Based on the VW Group’s MEB platform, the Audi boasts a range of 560km for the Q5 e-Tron. Although the recently unveiled EV is miles away from running on Indian roads, the company has not kept the Indian customer base away from their e-Tron line-up and has introduced the e-Tron Sportback, e-Tron GT, and RS e-Tron GT here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.