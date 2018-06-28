Audi Q5 Petrol Launched at Rs 55.27 Lakh in India

Audi India has launched the petrol-engine powered version of their popular Q5 SUV in India for Rs 55.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Unveiled at Paris Motor Show last year, the new Audi Q5 petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that develops 252 horsepower and comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic transmission. As per Audi, the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 237 km/h. The power is sent to all four wheels and there are five driving modes on offer which alter the car’s performance parameters as per the driver’s requirement."We received over 500 bookings for the all-new Audi Q5 TDI model within a month of its launch in India, a testimony to its leadership position in the segment. The Audi Q5 is one of the bestselling models in its class in India and with the launch of its petrol avatar; the Audi Q5 will further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market. With more power, a whole new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the new Audi Q5 45 TFSI is the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.“In line with our petrol strategy we clearly want to increase the contribution of petrol variants in our total sales and with the launch of the Audi Q5 45 TFSI, our entire Q range is now available with petrol options,” added Ansari.Inside the cabin, the new Audi Q5 comes equipped with Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, multi-zone auto climate control and Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a large panoramic sunroof and parking aid plus with rearview camera.In terms of safety, the SUV comes with active lane assist, collision avoidance assist, 8 airbags and cruise control with speed limiter. In the Indian market, the car will compete with the likes of BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC and newly-launched Volvo XC60.