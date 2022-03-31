Audi Q6 SUV All Set to Make Debut in China in April - Details Here

Audi Q6 SUV is all set to be the biggest SUV by the German automaker. Designed especially for the Chinese market in association with SAIC, the SUV is slated to be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April. However, details of the car’s specifications are already out since Audi has registered the Q6 with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Earlier speculated to be called the Q9, the Q6 SUV comes with a wheelbase of 2980 mm.

The three-row luxury SUV measures 5099 mm long, 2105 mm across and 117.3 mm tall, making it bigger than Q7, which is currently the biggest SUV by Audi. The Q7 measures 5,064mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,999mm. However, when it comes to the engine configuration, the Q6 seems to have an upper edge. Instead of a powerful V6 or V8 engine, the German automaker has gone for a pair of 2.0 litre TFSI turbo petrol engines tuned to deliver an output of 228 bhp or 261 bhp depending upon the variant.

The Q6 is reported to be coming with a top speed of 207 km/hr. In terms of design, the upcoming SUV comes with new design cues on the front. The headlamp on this SUV is connected with a chrome strip running across the body that seems to have altered the usual shape of an Audi grille. The grille inserts have also been revamped with a new pattern that may feature in future Audi models as well. Coming to the sides, the SUV has a large glass window outlined by a chrome strip placed just after the D-pillar. The touches of chrome also find a place on the door handle and on the wing mirrors.

While not many details of the car’s interior are available, the Q6 is expected to come with premium leather finishing and host all modern convenience and safety features. The new SUV is also likely to be made available with either a middle-row bench seat layout or in a more luxurious guise with three rows of two chairs.

For more details, we will have to wait for the launch of the Audi of Q6.

