Audi Q7 Black Edition SUV Launched in India at Rs 82.15 lakh

Audi has launched the Black Edition of its flagship SUV the Audi Q7. The limited-edition of the Q7 comes with a host of added features and accessories. It has been priced from Rs 82.15 lakh and is limited to 100 units across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that - great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act as a booster.”

The Audi Q7 Black edition comes with Radiator Grille Frame, Horizontal Radiator Grille Struts and Lateral Air Intake Struts in Titanium Black Gloss. The Door Trim Strips feature in Titan Black Glossy with Quattro embossing. The frame mouldings on the side windows and roofline boast High-Gloss Black and the Rear diffuser feature is Titanium Black Matt. Adding to the overall look, the roof rails and the alloy wheels are also in black.

Further to the launch of the Audi Q7 Black Edition, Audi India is also starting its festive season celebrations under the campaign #TogetherwithAudi. For customers who wish to take advantage of Government of India’s added 30% depreciation schemes, Audi India has rolled out special offers for a limited time period till September 30, 2019.

