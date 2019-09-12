Audi Q7 Black Edition SUV Launched in India at Rs 82.15 lakh
The Audi Q7 Black edition comes with Radiator Grille Frame, Horizontal Radiator Grille Struts and Lateral Air Intake Struts in Titanium Black Gloss.
Audi Q7 Black Edition. (Image source: Audi)
Audi has launched the Black Edition of its flagship SUV the Audi Q7. The limited-edition of the Q7 comes with a host of added features and accessories. It has been priced from Rs 82.15 lakh and is limited to 100 units across India.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that - great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act as a booster.”
The Audi Q7 Black edition comes with Radiator Grille Frame, Horizontal Radiator Grille Struts and Lateral Air Intake Struts in Titanium Black Gloss. The Door Trim Strips feature in Titan Black Glossy with Quattro embossing. The frame mouldings on the side windows and roofline boast High-Gloss Black and the Rear diffuser feature is Titanium Black Matt. Adding to the overall look, the roof rails and the alloy wheels are also in black.
Further to the launch of the Audi Q7 Black Edition, Audi India is also starting its festive season celebrations under the campaign #TogetherwithAudi. For customers who wish to take advantage of Government of India’s added 30% depreciation schemes, Audi India has rolled out special offers for a limited time period till September 30, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter