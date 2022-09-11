Audi Q7 Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 88.08 Lakh

Audi India has launched the Q7 limited edition at a sticker price of Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Based on the Technology trim, it is limited to only 50 units while offered in a Barrique Brown exclusive color. Audi Q7 limited edition boasts of running boards, quattro entry LED and Audi Ring foil in silver as compared to the regular version of the SUV.

The 2022 Audi Q7 limited edition comes with a flat single-frame grille upfront with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim. Riding on 19-inch 5-arm star style design alloy wheels, the SUV also gets adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles alongside the high-gloss styling package.

The cabin is presented in a driver-oriented wraparound cockpit design with digital operating concept which features two large touchscreen systems. It is finished in cricket leather upholstery with front center armrest as standard. There is a 8.6-inch MMI touch control panel for the 4-Zone air conditioner which comes with the air ionizer and aromatization. The Q7 limited edition is introduced with Comfort key for keyless entry and electric tailgate with the gesture-based operation.

The 7-seater SUV boasts of premium features like Panoramic Sunroof, Powered front seats with driver-side memory function, 2nd row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline, Ambient lighting Package Plus with 30 colors, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MMI Navigation Plus and MMI Touch Response, electrically foldable 3rd row seats, Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) and 730W B&O Premium 3D sound system with 19 speakers.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q7 in an exclusive color Barrique Brown stands apart and will truly turn heads. With the upcoming festive season, we want to give our customers the option of ‘Exclusivity to be amongst a few’ who own the new limited edition Audi Q7. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

Audi Q7 limited edition is equipped with several advanced safety features in the form of 8 Airbags, Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and lane departure warning with steering assist.

Under the hood, the limited edition SUV has a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined power output is rated at 335 bhp while the overall torque value stands at 500 Nm. The Q7 limited edition does a 0-100kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph. Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system and Adaptive Air Suspension come as standard fitment while Audi Drive Select gets seven drive modes: auto, comfort, dynamic, efficiency, off-road, all-road and individual.

